Signare Cushion Cover William Morris Strawberry Thief Blue

This artistic cushion cover by SIGNARE, crafted from high-quality polyester with a beautiful Strawberry Thief Blue design, is a perfect addition to any home.

Measuring 45 x 45 cm, this cover fits seamlessly onto your sofa cushions, bringing a touch of charm to your living space.

The double-sided design features a piped edge and a concealed zip for easy removal, making it simple to wash or replace the cushion inside.

Made from woven tapestry, each piece has its unique story, making it a thoughtful gift for loved ones.

Cushion infill not included.