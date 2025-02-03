Ingenious Grooming Kit with Trimmer

For those men who seek to be meticulous in their grooming and really go a cut above what they're used to, this grooming kit is the ideal gift, with an incredible collection of ten different grooming tools that will sharpen any man to his ideal self. With an incredible collection of tools - from a nose hair trimmer to nail and toenail clippers to a fold-away lint brush - you'll be able to keep yourself trimmed, cleaned, tweezered, shaved and generally in tip-top grooming condition. What's more, with its handy portable design, you can take this grooming kit just about anywhere for maximum versatility. Keep yourself at your very best wherever you go, with this amazing collection of grooming tools.

Ten different tools for maximum variety and versatility. Everything from nose hair trimmer to manicure scissors. Perfect for home and travel. Box measures approx. 14cm x 19cm x 5cm

Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)