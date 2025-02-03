Bigjigs Toys Wooden Marine Activity Centre, Can Be Attached To Cots

Encourage your toddler’s dexterity and matching skills with the help of this wooden Marine Activity Centre! This baby activity toy comes complete with straps to attach the Activity Centre to a cot bed so little ones can entertain themselves when they wake up. This unique wooden baby toy features a spinning sun and flower as well as three matching shell and seahorse blocks. Little hands can also help the birds move up and down the beaded wire and guide the fish.

Sold by Bigjigs Toys Ltd