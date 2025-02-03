Charles Bentley 12in Faux Pre-Lit Decorative Green Christmas Front Door Wreath

Enhance the festive spirit right at your doorstep with the Charles Bentley Pre-lit Christmas Wreath. This elegant faux wreath, adorned with warm white LED lights, adds a welcoming glow to your holiday decor. Its lush, realistic foliage can be arranged to achieve the perfect fullness, making it an eye-catching addition to any door or interior space alongside your Christmas tree. This wreath's lightweight design and convenient 30cm size make it easy to hang and arrange. Note that it requires three AA batteries, which are not included, offering a clean and cord-free setup. Perfect for creating a festive atmosphere, this wreath is designed to capture the essence of the holiday season with its mix of tonal greens and enchanting lights.

Equipped with warm white LED lights for a cozy glow 66 realistic branch tips for a full and lush look Ideal for both outdoor and indoor settings

Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)