Avocado & CBD Sleeping Mask 50ml

Avocado + CBD | 8-Hour Moisture Fill Avocado Sleeping Mask 50mlThis indulgent sleeping mask is infused with the nourishing properties of avocado and the calming benefits of CBD. Designed to deeply hydrate and revitalize your skin while you sleep, this luxurious formula leaves you with a plump, supple, and radiant complexion.Benefits:Intense hydration: Avocado, rich in essential fatty acids, provides a deep hydration boost, quenching your skin's thirst and preventing dryness.Soothing and calming: CBD helps to soothe and calm irritated skin, reducing redness and inflammation, and promoting a sense of relaxation.Nourishment and revitalization: The mask provides essential nutrients to your skin, promoting cellular renewal and restoring its natural radiance.Improved skin texture: Experience a smoother, more refined skin texture as the mask helps to refine pores and reduce the appearance of blemishes.Enhanced radiance: Wake up to a brighter, more youthful-looking complexion as the mask helps to improve skin tone and luminosity.Features:Natural ingredients: The mask is formulated with natural ingredients, including avocado extract and CBD, providing gentle and effective care.Luxurious texture: The creamy texture is incredibly soothing and nourishing, providing a luxurious spa-like experience.8-hour hydration: The mask is designed to work throughout the night, providing continuous hydration and rejuvenation.Suitable for all skin types: The gentle formula is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Ingredients

"Aqua, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Glycerin, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Isoamyl Cocoate, Polyglyceryl-3 Dicitrate/Stearate, Cetearyl alcohol, PERSEA GRATISSIMA OIL, Orbignya Oleifera Seed Oil, Ceramide NP, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Xanthan gum, Potassium Sorbate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Benzyl alcohol, CI42090, CI19140, Parfum, Geraniol, Citral, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool., "
