Wrinkle-Reducing Facial Oil with Bakuchiol & CBD

£19.99

Sold and sent by Eclat Cosmetic Ltd

Wrinkle-Reducing Facial Oil with Bakuchiol & CBD
Bakuchiol + CBD Facial Oil (30ml)This luxurious facial oil combines the gentle yet potent power of Bakuchiol and CBD to nourish, calm, and revitalize the skin. Designed for all skin types, including sensitive skin, this lightweight oil delivers anti-aging benefits, soothes irritation, and boosts skin radiance. With regular use, it helps to improve texture, tone, and resilience, giving you a smooth, youthful glow.Key Benefits:Natural Retinol Alternative: Bakuchiol provides similar anti-aging benefits to retinol without irritation, reducing the appearance of fine lines, improving firmness, and enhancing skin texture.Calming and Anti-Inflammatory: CBD, rich in antioxidants, soothes and calms the skin, making this oil ideal for reducing redness, irritation, and signs of inflammation.Enhanced Hydration and Moisture Retention: This nourishing oil locks in moisture and strengthens the skin barrier, leaving skin soft, supple, and hydrated throughout the day.Radiance and Even Tone: Bakuchiol encourages skin cell turnover, promoting a brighter complexion and helping to fade dark spots and discoloration.Antioxidant Protection: Both CBD and Bakuchiol are rich in antioxidants, shielding the skin from environmental damage and free radicals that can lead to premature aging.How to Use:Warm 2-3 drops between your hands and press gently onto clean skin in the morning and evening. Follow with moisturizer for best results.

Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Prunus Amygdalus (Sweet Almond) Dulcis Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Bakuchiol, Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil, Glycine Soja Oil, Squalene, Tocopherol, Beta-Sitosterol, Parfum (Fragrance), Citrus Aurantium Peel Oil, Citrus Limon Peel Oil, Limonene, Linalool, Vanillin.
