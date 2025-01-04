Limited Edition Avocado + CBD 8-Hour Moisture Fill Eye Cream 20mlLimited Edition Avocado + CBD 8-Hour Moisture Fill Eye Cream 20ml

This rich, limited-edition eye cream combines nourishing avocado oil with soothing CBD to provide 8 hours of hydration, visibly reduce puffiness, and diminish dark circles. Specially formulated for the delicate eye area, this luxurious cream restores and revitalizes, making tired eyes look brighter and more youthful.

Key Benefits:

Long-Lasting Hydration: Avocado oil deeply moisturizes and softens the skin, delivering lasting hydration that keeps the delicate eye area looking smooth and refreshed.

Reduces Puffiness: CBD, known for its calming properties, helps soothe the skin and reduce puffiness, leaving the eye area visibly revitalized.

Diminishes Dark Circles: Rich in antioxidants and vitamins, this cream helps fade dark circles, brightening the skin for a more awake, refreshed appearance.

Protects and Strengthens: The blend of avocado and CBD supports the skin barrier, helping to defend against environmental stressors and maintain youthful elasticity.

Gentle, Calming Formula: Perfect for sensitive skin, this cream provides gentle, soothing care around the eyes, free from harsh irritants.