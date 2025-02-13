Hydrosilk Body Wash 200ml

Hydrosilk Body Wash 200ml

Indulge in a luxurious bathing experience.

This gentle body wash is formulated with a blend of nourishing ingredients to leave your skin feeling silky smooth and hydrated.

Benefits:

Hydration: Enriched with moisture-rich formulas, this body wash helps to replenish lost moisture and prevent dryness.

Gentleness: Suitable for sensitive skin, the formula is free from harsh chemicals and irritants.

Softness: Leaves your skin feeling incredibly soft and supple after every shower.

Lathering: Creates a rich, creamy lather that rinses clean without leaving any residue.

Fragrance: Infused with a delightful fragrance that lingers on your skin.

Features:

200ml bottle, providing long-lasting use.

Dermatologist-tested and hypoallergenic.

Free from parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.

Suitable for daily use.