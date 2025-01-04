Marketplace.
image 1 of Bright me up & Glow Serum (Anti-Aging)

Bright me up & Glow Serum (Anti-Aging)

No ratings yet

Write a review

£9.00

£9.00/each

Sold and sent by Eclat Cosmetic Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Bright me up & Glow Serum (Anti-Aging)
The Bright Me Up Serum is a limited-edition, powerful elixir designed to instantly hydrate and boost skin’s natural glow. Formulated with an advanced blend of hydration-boosting and radiance-enhancing ingredients, this serum revitalizes dull, tired skin, leaving it refreshed, plump, and luminous. Ideal for all skin types, it’s a must-have for anyone seeking a dewy, youthful complexion.Key Benefits:Intense Hydration: Infused with hyaluronic acid and natural moisturizers, this serum deeply hydrates, plumping the skin for a smooth, supple texture.Radiant Glow: Vitamin C and light-reflecting botanicals work together to enhance natural luminosity, giving skin an instant, healthy-looking glow.Skin Tone Evenness: Antioxidants and botanical extracts reduce the appearance of dark spots and redness, promoting a balanced, even skin tone.Soothing & Refreshing: Aloe vera and other calming agents soothe and refresh the skin, making it feel as good as it looks.Antioxidant Protection: Packed with antioxidants, this serum defends against environmental damage, keeping skin looking fresh and youthful.How to Use:Apply 2-3 drops on clean, dry skin in the morning or as a refreshing pick-me-up during the day. Gently massage until absorbed and follow with a moisturizer for enhanced hydration.

Ingredients

Aqua, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Glycerin, Sclerotium Gum, Ananas Sativus Fruit Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Daucus carota sativa root extract, Sodium Hyaluronate, Helianthus annuus seed oil, Xanthan Gum, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate Dehydroacetic Acid, Benzyl alcohol, Parfum, Benzyl Benzoate, Cinamal, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool.
Sold by Eclat Cosmetic Ltd

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here