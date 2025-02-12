Bakuchiol & CBD Night Cream 50ml (Anti-Aging)
Bakuchiol + CBD | Bio-Retinol Ultimate 8-Hour Renew Night Cream 50mlThis innovative night cream combines the power of Bakuchiol and CBD to deliver a transformative anti-aging experience. Designed to rejuvenate and revitalize your skin while you sleep, this luxurious formula works to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone.Benefits:Powerful anti-aging: Bakuchiol, a plant-based alternative to retinol, helps to stimulate collagen production and reduce the visible signs of aging.Soothing and calming: CBD, a natural compound derived from hemp, works to soothe and calm irritated skin, reducing redness and inflammation.Hydration and nourishment: The rich cream deeply moisturizes your skin, providing essential nutrients and promoting a healthy, glowing complexion.Improved skin texture: Experience a smoother, more refined skin texture as the cream helps to refine pores and reduce the appearance of blemishes.Enhanced radiance: Wake up to a brighter, more youthful-looking complexion as the cream helps to improve skin tone and luminosity.Features:Advanced formula: The combination of Bakuchiol and CBD offers a synergistic effect, providing maximum anti-aging benefits without irritation.Luxurious texture: The creamy formula absorbs quickly into your skin, leaving it feeling soft and hydrated.8-hour renewal: The cream is designed to work throughout the night, providing continuous hydration and rejuvenation.Suitable for all skin types: The gentle formula is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.
Ingredients
"Ingredients: Aqua, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Glycerin, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Isoamyl Cocoate, Polyglyceryl-3 Dicitrate/Stearate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Bakuchiol, Terminalia Ferdinandiana Fruit Extract, Salix Alba Bark Extract, Podocarpus Elatus Fruit Extract, Pleigynium Timorense Fruit Extract, Lecithin, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil, Butylene Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Potassium Sorbate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, CI42090, CI45100, Parfum, Citral, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool., "
