Bakuchiol & CBD Night Cream 50ml (Anti-Aging)

Bakuchiol + CBD | Bio-Retinol Ultimate 8-Hour Renew Night Cream 50ml

This innovative night cream combines the power of Bakuchiol and CBD to deliver a transformative anti-aging experience. Designed to rejuvenate and revitalize your skin while you sleep, this luxurious formula works to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone.

Benefits:

Powerful anti-aging: Bakuchiol, a plant-based alternative to retinol, helps to stimulate collagen production and reduce the visible signs of aging.

Soothing and calming: CBD, a natural compound derived from hemp, works to soothe and calm irritated skin, reducing redness and inflammation.

Hydration and nourishment: The rich cream deeply moisturizes your skin, providing essential nutrients and promoting a healthy, glowing complexion.

Improved skin texture: Experience a smoother, more refined skin texture as the cream helps to refine pores and reduce the appearance of blemishes.

Enhanced radiance: Wake up to a brighter, more youthful-looking complexion as the cream helps to improve skin tone and luminosity.

Features:

Advanced formula: The combination of Bakuchiol and CBD offers a synergistic effect, providing maximum anti-aging benefits without irritation.

Luxurious texture: The creamy formula absorbs quickly into your skin, leaving it feeling soft and hydrated.

8-hour renewal: The cream is designed to work throughout the night, providing continuous hydration and rejuvenation.

Suitable for all skin types: The gentle formula is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.