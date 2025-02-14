Collagen Booster Serum 15ml (Anti-Aging)

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

The Collagen Booster Ultra Concentrated Serum is a highly effective skincare treatment designed to enhance skin firmness and elasticity by stimulating collagen production and has anti aging properties . This serum is infused with a potent blend of collagen-boosting peptides and nourishing ingredients that work together to strengthen the skin’s structure, reduce the appearance of fine lines, and improve overall skin texture. The lightweight and fast-absorbing formula delivers intense hydration and revitalization, leaving the skin plumper, smoother, and more youthful.

