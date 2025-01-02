Vitamin C & CBD Eye Cream 15ml

Vitamin C + CBD Eye Cream (15ml)

This gentle yet powerful eye cream combines the brightening effects of Vitamin C with the calming and anti-inflammatory properties of CBD to revitalize and soothe the delicate eye area. Perfect for daily use, it targets dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines, providing a fresh, awakened look.

Key Benefits:

Brightening Effect: Vitamin C visibly reduces dark circles, bringing brightness and vitality to tired-looking eyes.

Calming and Soothing: CBD, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, helps soothe the under-eye area, reducing redness and irritation.

Reduction in Puffiness: Caffeine in the formula works to minimize puffiness and energize the eye area, promoting a well-rested look.

Smooths Fine Lines: Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid work in tandem to smooth fine lines and improve skin texture, leaving the eye area plump and hydrated.

Protects and Hydrates: With a rich blend of antioxidants and moisture-locking ingredients, this cream helps protect against environmental stressors and keeps the under-eye area hydrated.

How to Use:

Gently apply a small amount to the under-eye area in the morning and evening. Use your ring finger to tap and massage the product until fully absorbed.