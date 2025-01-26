Anti-Aging Eye Cream

"A breakthrough anti-ageing eye cream that delivers retinol results without irritation, while enhancing skin vitality and radiance. Deeply nourishing and hydrating, it reduces the appearance of fine line and wrinkles. Powered by three unique PLUM extract with bio retinol called Bakuchiol makes this cream totally unique in the market.

Usage: Apply a small dot under your eye and massage in gently."