Berry Lip balm 15ml

This luscious berry lip balm is formulated to give your lips a boost of hydration, leaving them soft, smooth, and beautifully nourished. Packed with the natural essence of mixed berries, it delivers a light, refreshing scent and subtle tint that enhances your natural lip color. Ideal for everyday wear, this lip balm is crafted to keep your lips looking and feeling their best, whatever the season.

Key Benefits:

Deep Moisturization

Infused with hydrating ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil, this balm restores moisture, relieving dryness and chapping for a softer, healthier feel.

Antioxidant Protection

Rich in berry extracts like strawberry, raspberry, and blueberry, it provides antioxidant benefits, protecting your lips from environmental damage.

Natural Tint & Shine

Adds a light berry tint with a hint of shine, giving your lips a natural, polished look that works alone or as a primer under other lip products.

Soothing & Healing

With aloe vera and vitamin E, it soothes irritated lips and helps repair damage, perfect for cracked or sensitive lips.

Lightweight & Non-Greasy

This balm offers all-day comfort without feeling sticky or heavy, making it perfect for on-the-go hydration.

Enjoy soft, beautiful lips with this berry-infused balm for a natural glow and lasting protection!