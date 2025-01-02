Anti-Aging Night Serum

"A breakthrough anti-ageing serum that delivers retinol results without irritation, while enhancing skin vitality and radiance. Deeply hydrating with added Hyaluronic acid, it reduces the appearance of fine line and wrinkles. Powered by three unique PLUM extract with bio retinol called Bakuchiol makes this cream totally unique in the market.

Usage: Use two pumps and massage to your face before moisturizer in the evening."