Collagen Gold Under Eye Patch 24k Gold 5X2 Pads

"Description:

A luxurious pair of hydro-gel eye pads infused with 24k gold and collagen. These cooling pads provide intense hydration and nourishment to the delicate under-eye area, reducing the appearance of puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines. The 24k gold helps to brighten and rejuvenate the skin, while collagen provides structural support and elasticity.

Benefits:

Reduces puffiness and dark circles: Helps to brighten and de-puff the under-eye area.

Intense hydration: Replenishes lost moisture, leaving skin plump and hydrated.

Improves skin elasticity: Boosts skin firmness and resilience.

Reduces the appearance of fine lines: Helps to smooth the under-eye area.

Provides a cooling sensation: The hydro-gel texture offers a refreshing and soothing experience.

Value pack: Includes five pairs of eye patches for a convenient and long-lasting supply.