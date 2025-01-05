Vitamin C & HA Night Cream | Brighten & Glow (Anti-Aging)

Vitamin C + Hyaluronic Acid Hydrabright Night Moisturizer

Brighten and hydrate your skin while you sleep.

This luxurious night moisturizer is formulated with a potent blend of Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid, designed to target dullness and dryness.

Benefits:

Brightening: Vitamin C helps to reduce the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation, promoting a more even skin tone.

Hydration: Hyaluronic Acid draws moisture into the skin, leaving it plump, supple, and hydrated throughout the night.

Antioxidant protection: Shields the skin from environmental damage caused by free radicals, helping to prevent premature aging.

Nourishing: Rich in essential nutrients, this moisturizer provides your skin with the nourishment it needs to repair and regenerate.

Features:

Lightweight, non-greasy formula that absorbs quickly into the skin.

Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Dermatologist-tested and cruelty-free.

Contains natural ingredients.

Comes in a convenient 50ml tube.