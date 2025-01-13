Vitamin C Night Cream (Anti-Aging)

Vitamin C Night Moisturizer (Limited Edition)

Brighten and rejuvenate your skin as you sleep.

This exclusive night moisturizer is infused with a high concentration of Vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant known for its ability to brighten and protect the skin.

Benefits:

Brightening: Vitamin C helps to reduce the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation, promoting a more even skin tone.

Antioxidant protection: Shields the skin from environmental damage caused by free radicals, helping to prevent premature aging.

Collagen stimulation: Encourages collagen production, improving skin elasticity and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Hydration: Provides deep hydration to nourish and rejuvenate the skin.

Features:

Lightweight, non-greasy formula that absorbs quickly into the skin.

Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Dermatologist-tested and cruelty-free.

Contains natural ingredients.

Comes in a limited edition packaging.