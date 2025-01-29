Anti-Aging Night Moisturizer 50ml

Vitamin D + Hyaluronic Acid Pro-Age Night Moisturizer

Nourish and rejuvenate your skin while you sleep.

This luxurious night moisturizer is formulated with a potent blend of Vitamin D and Hyaluronic Acid, designed to target the signs of aging and promote a youthful complexion.

Benefits:

Deep hydration: Hyaluronic Acid draws moisture into the skin, leaving it plump, supple, and hydrated throughout the night.

Anti-aging: Vitamin D helps to stimulate collagen production, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Brightening: The moisturizer helps to improve skin tone and texture, leaving you with a radiant complexion.

Nourishing: Rich in essential nutrients, this moisturizer provides your skin with the nourishment it needs to repair and regenerate.

Features:

Lightweight, non-greasy formula that absorbs quickly into the skin.

Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Dermatologist-tested and cruelty-free.

Contains natural ingredients.

Comes in a convenient 50ml tube.