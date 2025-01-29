Marketplace.
Anti-Aging Night Moisturizer 50ml

Anti-Aging Night Moisturizer 50ml
Vitamin D + Hyaluronic Acid Pro-Age Night MoisturizerNourish and rejuvenate your skin while you sleep.This luxurious night moisturizer is formulated with a potent blend of Vitamin D and Hyaluronic Acid, designed to target the signs of aging and promote a youthful complexion.Benefits:Deep hydration: Hyaluronic Acid draws moisture into the skin, leaving it plump, supple, and hydrated throughout the night.Anti-aging: Vitamin D helps to stimulate collagen production, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.Brightening: The moisturizer helps to improve skin tone and texture, leaving you with a radiant complexion.Nourishing: Rich in essential nutrients, this moisturizer provides your skin with the nourishment it needs to repair and regenerate.Features:Lightweight, non-greasy formula that absorbs quickly into the skin.Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.Dermatologist-tested and cruelty-free.Contains natural ingredients.Comes in a convenient 50ml tube.

Ingredients: Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Urea, Propylene Glycol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Isoamyl Cocoate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cera Alba, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil, Camellia Japonica Seed Oil, Dimethicone, Cichorium Intybus (Chicory) Root Extract, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe) Leaf Juice, Sodium Hyaluronate, Lactis Lipida, Ceramide 3, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Citrus Aurantifolia (Lime) Fruit Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Cyclopentasiloxane, Cyclohexasiloxane, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Triethanolamine, Disodium EDTA, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Benzyl Alcohol, Dehyroacetic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Limonene.
