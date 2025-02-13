Marketplace.
Mango Lip balm 15ml

Mango Lip balm 15ml

Mango Lip balm 15ml
Experience a burst of tropical hydration with this luxurious Mango Lip Balm. Enriched with natural mango extracts, this balm offers a rich, creamy texture that melts into your lips, instantly soothing dryness and restoring softness. Ideal for everyday use, it provides a light, fruity scent while keeping your lips supple and beautifully moisturized all day long.Key Benefits:Intensive Hydration: Deeply nourishes dry, chapped lips with natural mango butter and essential oils, leaving them smooth and plump.Long-lasting Moisture: Locks in hydration for hours, reducing the need for frequent re-application.Antioxidant-Rich Formula: Packed with vitamins A and C from mango, which help protect lips from environmental damage.Natural Gloss: Provides a subtle, healthy shine without stickiness, enhancing your lips’ natural color.Lightweight & Non-Greasy: Absorbs quickly, making it perfect as a base under lipstick or as a standalone balm.Usage:Apply a small amount to your lips whenever needed. For best results, use regularly to maintain softness and prevent chapping.

Ingredients : Petrolatum, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Mangifera Indica Sees Butter, Tocopheryl Acetate, Parfum (Fragrance).
