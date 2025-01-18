Marketplace.
Vitamin E and Peppermint Lip Plumps 8ml

Vitamin E and Peppermint Lip Plumps 8ml
Experience fuller, smoother lips with our Vitamin E and Peppermint Lip Plumper. This formula combines the nourishing power of Vitamin E with the refreshing and invigorating effects of peppermint oil to give you a naturally fuller look and silky-soft lips. The lightweight, non-sticky gloss glides on effortlessly, leaving a minty sensation that cools and subtly tingles, providing instant plumpness and hydration. Perfect for all skin types and ideal for both daily wear and special occasions, this lip plumper is the perfect blend of skincare and glam.Benefits:Fuller-Looking Lips: The peppermint oil provides a gentle tingling sensation that naturally boosts volume, creating a fuller lip appearance.Hydration & Moisture: Enriched with Vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that helps retain moisture, keeping lips soft and smooth all day.Soothing & Refreshing: Peppermint offers a refreshing, cooling effect, revitalizing your lips and senses.Anti-Aging Properties: Vitamin E helps protect lips from environmental damage, reducing the appearance of fine lines and giving lips a youthful appearance.Non-Sticky & Lightweight: This gloss has a comfortable, lightweight feel that enhances lips without the heavy, sticky sensation.Get ready for healthy, beautifully plump lips that look as good as they feel!

Ingredients

", Paraffinum Liquidum, Polybutene, Peppermint Oil, Hydroxystearic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Propylparaben, Mica, CI77891, CI 75470."
