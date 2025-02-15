Daily Moisturizer with SPF15 30ml

This lightweight, fast-absorbing day cream provides daily hydration and sun protection for a soft, smooth, and radiant complexion. Enriched with SPF15, it offers essential broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection, helping shield skin from sun damage and environmental stressors. Ideal for all skin types, it leaves the skin feeling refreshed and supple, without any greasy residue.

Benefits:

SPF15 Protection: Defends against harmful UVA/UVB rays, helping to prevent sunburn and reduce signs of premature aging.

Intense Hydration: Formulated with hydrating ingredients to keep skin moisturized throughout the day.

Lightweight Texture: Absorbs quickly and leaves a smooth, non-greasy finish, perfect for layering under makeup.

Nourishing Formula: Contains antioxidants and skin-soothing agents to support a healthy, balanced complexion.

Convenient Size: The 30 ml bottle is travel-friendly, ensuring hydration and protection wherever you go.