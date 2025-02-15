Marketplace.
image 1 of Daily Moisturizer with SPF15 30ml

Daily Moisturizer with SPF15 30ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£9.00

£9.00/each

Sold and sent by Eclat Cosmetic Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Daily Moisturizer with SPF15 30ml
This lightweight, fast-absorbing day cream provides daily hydration and sun protection for a soft, smooth, and radiant complexion. Enriched with SPF15, it offers essential broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection, helping shield skin from sun damage and environmental stressors. Ideal for all skin types, it leaves the skin feeling refreshed and supple, without any greasy residue.Benefits:SPF15 Protection: Defends against harmful UVA/UVB rays, helping to prevent sunburn and reduce signs of premature aging.Intense Hydration: Formulated with hydrating ingredients to keep skin moisturized throughout the day.Lightweight Texture: Absorbs quickly and leaves a smooth, non-greasy finish, perfect for layering under makeup.Nourishing Formula: Contains antioxidants and skin-soothing agents to support a healthy, balanced complexion.Convenient Size: The 30 ml bottle is travel-friendly, ensuring hydration and protection wherever you go.

Ingredients

Aqua, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Coco-Caprylate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Glycerin, Octocrylene, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil, Sodium Polyacrylate, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Tartaric Acid, Glucose, Acer Saccharum Extract, Citrus Limon Peel Oil, Tocopherol, Cetearyl Olivate, Ethylhexyl Cocoate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sorbitan Olivate, PPG-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Polysorbate 20, Phenoxyethanol, Triethanolamine, Parfum, Ethylhexylglycerin.
Sold by Eclat Cosmetic Ltd

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here