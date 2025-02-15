Marketplace.
Wrinkle Filler Eye Cream 15ml

Wrinkle Filler Eye Cream 15ml
The Snake Venom + Collagen Wrinkle Filler Eye Cream is a targeted treatment designed to address the specific needs of the delicate eye area. This lightweight, fast-absorbing formula combines the power of snake venom peptides and collagen to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and puffiness.Benefits:Snake Venom Peptides:Temporarily relax facial muscles to reduce the appearance of dynamic wrinkles (those caused by facial expressions).Smooths the skin's surface for a more youthful appearance.Reduces the appearance of crow's feet and under-eye wrinkles.Collagen:Plumps the skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.Improves skin elasticity and firmness.Hydrates the delicate eye area, reducing puffiness and dark circles.Additional Benefits:Lightweight texture: Absorbs quickly without irritating the sensitive eye area.Reduces puffiness: Helps to de-puff the under-eye area for a more refreshed look.Brightens the eye area: Helps to reduce the appearance of dark circles.

Ingredients

", Aqua, Cetyl Alcohol, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Glyceryl Stearate, Urea, Propylene Glycol, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Glycerin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Stearic Acid, PPG-11 Stearyl Ether, Betaine, Sodium Lactate, Allantoin, Saccharomyces Cerevisiae Extract, Sodium Hyaluronate, Cera Alba, Tocopheryl Acetate, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Retinyl Palmitate, Rhodiola Rosea Root Extract, Dipeptide Diaminobutyroyl Benzylamide Diacetate, Hydrolyzed Pearl, Sea Salt, Soluble Collagen, Tocopherol, Isoamyl Cocoate, Disodium EDTA, Xanthan Gum, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Parfum."
