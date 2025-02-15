Wrinkle Filler Eye Cream 15ml

The Snake Venom + Collagen Wrinkle Filler Eye Cream is a targeted treatment designed to address the specific needs of the delicate eye area. This lightweight, fast-absorbing formula combines the power of snake venom peptides and collagen to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and puffiness.

Benefits:

Snake Venom Peptides:

Temporarily relax facial muscles to reduce the appearance of dynamic wrinkles (those caused by facial expressions).

Smooths the skin's surface for a more youthful appearance.

Reduces the appearance of crow's feet and under-eye wrinkles.

Collagen:

Plumps the skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Improves skin elasticity and firmness.

Hydrates the delicate eye area, reducing puffiness and dark circles.

Additional Benefits:

Lightweight texture: Absorbs quickly without irritating the sensitive eye area.

Reduces puffiness: Helps to de-puff the under-eye area for a more refreshed look.

Brightens the eye area: Helps to reduce the appearance of dark circles.