Age-Defying Vitamin D & Hyaluronic Acid Serum 60ml

Nourish and rejuvenate your skin with our Vitamin D + Hyaluronic Acid Pro-Age Serum, a 60ml treatment designed to combat signs of aging while deeply hydrating your skin. This powerful serum combines the skin-strengthening benefits of Vitamin D with the intense moisture-retaining properties of hyaluronic acid. Vitamin D helps to support skin barrier function, improve elasticity, and promote a healthy, youthful glow. Meanwhile, hyaluronic acid delivers deep hydration, plumping the skin and smoothing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The lightweight, fast-absorbing formula leaves your skin feeling firm, supple, and radiant.

