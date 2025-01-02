Marketplace.
Age-Defying Vitamin D & Hyaluronic Acid Serum 60ml
Nourish and rejuvenate your skin with our Vitamin D + Hyaluronic Acid Pro-Age Serum, a 60ml treatment designed to combat signs of aging while deeply hydrating your skin. This powerful serum combines the skin-strengthening benefits of Vitamin D with the intense moisture-retaining properties of hyaluronic acid. Vitamin D helps to support skin barrier function, improve elasticity, and promote a healthy, youthful glow. Meanwhile, hyaluronic acid delivers deep hydration, plumping the skin and smoothing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The lightweight, fast-absorbing formula leaves your skin feeling firm, supple, and radiant.

Ingredients

"Ingredients: Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Sodium Polyacrylate, Hydrolyzed Manihot Esculenta Tuber Extract, Ethylhexyl Cocoate, Cichorium Intybus (Chicory) Root Extract, Collagen Amino Acids, Panthenol, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Citrus Aurantifolia (Lime) Fruit Extract, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe) Leaf Juice, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-40 Hydrogeneted Castor Oil, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Camellia Japonica Seed Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Ubiquinone, Squalane, Retinyl Palmitate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tocopherol, PPG-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate, Parfum (Fragrance), Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Propylene Glycol, Polysorbate 20, Triethanolamine, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Limonene., "
