Water Bottle Metal (17.5 fl oz) - Wallace & Gromit (Feathers Mc)

Officially licensed Wallace & Gromit merchandise by Half Moon Bay Delightful shaped design inspired by Feathers McGraw Includes printed Feathers McGraw features on the front As well as a novelty silicone red rubber-glove-hat as a lid! 500ml - 31.5 (h) x 7 (w) x 7 (d) cm Keep it cool with this cracking water bottle inspired by Wallace & Gromit's penguin nemesis, Feather's McGraw! This double-walled metal water bottle has a black base colour with McGraw's features printed on it's front, while on the reverse you'll find a small Wallace & Gromit logo stamp. The real highlight of this novelty bottle is it's silicone pop-on, pop-off lid, which resembles the same red rubber-glove-hat that McGraw wears in the classic Aardman animation. Hand wash only. Product Code: WTRBAA02

Sold by Half Moon Bay (Half Moon Bay Ltd.)