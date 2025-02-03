Mug Shaped Boxed - Aardman (Gromit)

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Celebrate the beloved character of Gromit with this cracking Wallace & Gromit shaped mug, moulded to look just like Gromit as he appeared in the instant classic Aardman animation, The Wrong Trousers. This ceramic mug is packed with hand-painted details that really bring Wallace's four-legged friend to life and is packaged in a printed gift box, making it a wonderful gift for any Wallace & Gromit fan.

Features hand painted details that bring the character of Gromit to life

Officially licensed Wallace & Gromit merchandise by Half Moon Bay Cracking novelty 3D mug shaped like Gromit's head Features hand painted details that bring the character of Gromit to life Packaged in a printed gift box 11 (h) x 13 (w) x 13.5 (d) cm Celebrate the beloved character of Gromit with this cracking Wallace & Gromit shaped mug, moulded to look just like Gromit as he appeared in the instant classic Aardman animation, The Wrong Trousers. This ceramic mug is packed with hand-painted details that really bring Wallace's four-legged friend to life and is packaged in a printed gift box, making it a wonderful gift for any Wallace & Gromit fan. Product Code: MUGDAA01

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.