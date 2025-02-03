Marketplace.
image 1 of Mug Shaped Boxed - Aardman (Gromit)

Mug Shaped Boxed - Aardman (Gromit)

No ratings yet

Write a review

£14.99

£14.99/each

Sold and sent by Half Moon Bay

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Mug Shaped Boxed - Aardman (Gromit)
Officially licensed Wallace & Gromit merchandise by Half Moon BayCracking novelty 3D mug shaped like Gromit's headFeatures hand painted details that bring the character of Gromit to lifePackaged in a printed gift box11 (h) x 13 (w) x 13.5 (d) cmCelebrate the beloved character of Gromit with this cracking Wallace & Gromit shaped mug, moulded to look just like Gromit as he appeared in the instant classic Aardman animation, The Wrong Trousers. This ceramic mug is packed with hand-painted details that really bring Wallace's four-legged friend to life and is packaged in a printed gift box, making it a wonderful gift for any Wallace & Gromit fan.Product Code: MUGDAA01
Sold by Half Moon Bay (Half Moon Bay Ltd.)

View all Tableware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here