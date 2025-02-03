WildOnes™ Replacement Kids Electric Toothbrush Heads (4 Pack)

MAKE TOOTH-BRUSHING FUN: These replacement brushheads work with our WildOnes kids electric toothbrush. This fun kids toothbrush is also available from Brush-Baby and has a two minute timer and pulses every 30 seconds, so your child can have fun whilst they learn to use their kids electric toothbrush. The LED light within these replacement brushheads allows you to see their milk teeth. Your little one will love that their brush lights up. KIDS TOOTHBRUSH REPLACEMENT HEADS: are easy to use and should be changed every 3 months to prevent bacteria build-up. Don’t forget - if it's splayed, throw it away! Suitable for 0-10 years (4 pack) Can also be used with the Brush Baby KidzSonic Kids electric toothbrush

