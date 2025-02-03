Marketplace.
Lexibook DJ080FZ Frozen Children's Camera with Photo and Video Function

Lexibook DJ080FZ Frozen Children's Camera with Photo and Video Function
Frozen children's Camera with Photo and Video Function. Take up to 32GB of video and photos with your cute Digital Camera ! Thanks to its 2 inch LCD screen and 15 different frames, customize your pictures as you wish. Have fun in all kinds of ways! The camera also has a Playback mode to sing on your favourite audio files, and an Audio mode to record all the music and sound you want ! With the Game mode, have access to 5 games included in the camera to have fun everywhere ! Video resolution of 1920*1080 or 1280*720 with AVI format. Audio file in WAV format and photo in JPG format. With built-in 400mAh rechargeable battery. 3 years and up
HD Quality4x Zoom15 Filters/Frames & 5 Built-in Games
