Lexibook DJ080D Stitch Children's Camera with Photo and Video Function

Ignite their creativity with our feature-packed camera! Capture, customize, and treasure unforgettable moments with 15 Stitch filters/frames and 5 built-in games to fuel their imagination! 32GB storage for thrilling adventures (8GB SD card included). HD quality with 1920x1080 resolution, cherishing every moment! Built-in flash, 4x zoom, perfect indoors and outdoors! Experience a ever-ending joy with the powerful 400mAh battery for hours of uninterrupted entertainment. ‎3 years and up
HD Quality4x Zoom15 Filters/Frames & 5 Built-in Games
