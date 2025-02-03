Pro Rider Deluxe Golf Stand Bag

The Pro Rider Deluxe Stand Bag is designed for the avid golfer, offering a blend of convenience, comfort, and ample storage space. Its 8.5” top cuff features a 14-way graphite-friendly divider, ensuring your clubs are well-organized. With a fully adjustable dual shoulder strap and padded lumbar support, this bag provides balanced weight distribution for easy carrying throughout your round. Six spacious pockets—including water-resistant, velour-lined, and insulated cooler pockets—offer plenty of room for essentials. Additional features such as an umbrella cord, towel carabiner, Velcro glove holder, and detachable rain hood enhance functionality, while the dual grab handles ensure convenient transport and added club protection.

Lightweight: Weighs 2.3 kg for effortless carrying on the course. Fully adjustable dual shoulder strap with padded lumbar support for balanced weight distribution and enhanced comfort. Top Cuff: 8.5” with a 14-way, graphite-friendly divider for organized club storage. 6 spacious pockets for ample storage space

Sold by Tandem Group Trading (Tandem Group Trading Limited)