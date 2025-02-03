Pro Rider Deluxe Cart Bag

The Pro Rider Deluxe Cart Bag offers a perfect balance of lightweight design, functionality, and storage capacity for golfers. The 8.5” top cuff features a 14-way graphite-friendly divider, ensuring clubs are organized and protected. The non-slip base fits securely on all manual and electric trolleys, enhancing stability on the course. With nine spacious pockets—including a water-resistant pocket, velour-lined valuables pocket, and an insulated cooler pocket—this bag provides ample storage for all your essentials. Additional features such as an umbrella cord, towel carabiner, Velcro glove holder, and detachable rain hood enhance convenience, while the single shoulder strap and dual grab handles ensure easy transport and protection.

Lightweight Construction: Weighs only 2.1 kg for easy handling Top Cuff: 8.5” with a 14-way graphite-friendly divider for optimal club organisation. Stable Base: Non-slip base designed to fit all manual and electric trolleys securely Ample Storage: 9 spacious pockets Single shoulder strap for easy carrying Two grab handles, with one doubling as a club protector for safe transport Umbrella cord, towel carabiner, Velcro glove holder, and detachable rain hood

