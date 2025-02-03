TP 12ft Infinity Round Trampoline Bundle

Designed for maximum fun! An innovative trampoline with superior bounce performance and outstanding safety features. The Round frame ensures every time you bounce your little one ends up back in the centre of the trampoline. Zip free entry! Our patented IGLOOÂ® door entry is zip free, meaning no catching on clothes, there's no risk of the door being left open and it reduces stress on the net, increasing longevity. Easy to assemble! Innovative YOYO enclosure, the easy put up, fold down enclosure that just one adult can manage! This makes assembly much easier than most trampolines in the market. Comes with ladder, cover and anchor kit! Quality guarantee! Infinity trampolines come with a 10 year guarantee. Product Details The TP Infinity Trampoline range has expanded. This traditional round trampoline is the perfect first trampoline packed with great patented protected design features. The round shape and premium springs deliver an exceptional vertical bounce across the entire jump surface. Exclusive to the Infinity Trampoline range is the ingenious YOYO Enclosure System, meaning the enclosure can be taken down by one person in less than a minute! The IGLOO door provides a fun crawl through, zip free tunnel children love. The top specification Safeguard pads are thickly padded and covered in tough, durable PVC for extra safety. Designed for maximum fun! An innovative trampoline with superior bounce performance and outstanding safety features. The Round frame ensures every time you bounce your little one ends up back in the centre of the trampoline. Built to last! Extra heavy duty galvanised and powder coated steel frame with top quality springs. This ensures even with vigorous bouncing your trampoline will last for years! Zip free entry! Our patented IGLOOÂ® door entry is zip free, meaning no catching on clothes, there's no risk of the door being left open and it reduces stress on the net, increasing longevity. Easy to assemble! Innovative YOYO enclosure, the easy put up, fold down enclosure that just one adult can manage! This makes assembly much easier than most trampolines in the market Safer fun! The top specification frame pads are thickly padded and covered in heavy duty PVC. Comes with ladder, cover and anchor kit! Extra heavy duty galvanised and powder coated steel frame with top quality springs Also available in 10ft and 14ft. Complies with the European safety standard for trampolines (EN71 Part 14) Soft but super strong nylon enclosure mesh has excellent visibility and UV resistance, it is also less prone to creasing. For domestic use only. Age: 6 yrs+ Specifications Product code: 421S Size: 12ft Assembled product dimensions: 375cm x 375cm x 273cm (h) Primary material: Galvanised steel Guarantee: Frame 10 years. All other parts 1 year. Maximum user weight: Maximum single user weight 100kg. Assembly: 2 adults estimated build time 2 hours. Guarantee Information 10 year guarantee on frame rust causing failure. 1 year guarantee on all other parts. Order before 1pm for free next working day delivery. Orders after 1pm will arrive in two working days. The item will be sent by a courier service that can be tracked.

