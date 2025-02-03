TP InfinityÂ® Leap â€“ 2 level Trampoline Bundle

Product Details

TP InfinityÂ® Leap Trampoline is the worlds first 2 level trampoline, with two linked horizontal bounce zones for double the fun! This patent protected trampoline delivers an exceptional bounce performance from a unique dual suspension solution. Creating extra fun and an epic bounce every time!

Includes YOYO, the only trampoline enclosure that just one adult can erect, take down and put away in seconds. The TP InfinityÂ® Leap Trampoline features a zip free entry through the IGLOOÂ® tunnel door, a jump safe design and is built to last.

The worlds first 2 level trampoline. A world first for trampolines â€“ two horizontal jump zones at different levels linked by a bungee sprung bounce slope for extra fun and challenge.

Designed and built to deliver a trampoline experience that is second to None.

Top specification which is built to last. Jump safe design with epic bounce!

Includes YOYO - the easy put up, take down and fold away enclosure that just one adult can manage. It really does take just seconds to elevate and take down the YOYO enclosure!

Zip free Access with the patent protected IGLOOÂ® tunnel door

Ages 6+ years

Specifications

Product code: 499S

Footprint diameter: 4.5m x Total Width 2.9m

Frame height: front jump zone: 90mm Height MAX rear: 3130mm Normal standard height: 270cm

Assembled product height: 313cm

Primary material: Galvanised steel

Guarantee: Frame 10 years against rust causing failure. All other parts 1 year.

Maximum user weight: Maximum single user weight 120kg.

Assembly: 2 adults estimated build time 4 hours.

Assembly instructions: Click here