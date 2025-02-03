Marketplace.
image 1 of TP Infinity Trampoline Ladder

TP Infinity Trampoline Ladder

No ratings yet

Write a review

£44.99

£44.99/each

Sold and sent by Robovision limited t/a TP Toys

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

TP Infinity Trampoline Ladder
Premium Infinity Trampoline LadderMade with powder coated galvanised steel.Friction pattern on the steps provides ultimate grip.For Infinity Round 10 and 12ft, Octagonal and Leap trampolines onlyProduct DetailsTP497 Infinity Trampoline Ladder.Trampoline ladder to match TP Infinity Round 10 and 12ft, Octagonal and Leap Trampolines.Made with powder coated galvanised steel.Two chunky heavy-duty plastic steps provide quick and easy access to the trampoline bed.The friction pattern on the steps provides a better grip.Very easy to attach and remove the trampoline ladder from the trampoline frame.Anchor Kit and Cover available separatelySpecificationsProduct code: 497Dimensions: 100 x 14 x 44(h)cmPrimary Material: Powder coated galvanised steelGuarantee: 1 yearAssembly: Minimal assembly required
Sold by Robovision limited t/a TP Toys (Robovision limited)

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here