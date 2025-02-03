TP Infinity Trampoline Ladder

Premium Infinity Trampoline Ladder Made with powder coated galvanised steel. Friction pattern on the steps provides ultimate grip. For Infinity Round 10 and 12ft, Octagonal and Leap trampolines only Product Details TP497 Infinity Trampoline Ladder. Trampoline ladder to match TP Infinity Round 10 and 12ft, Octagonal and Leap Trampolines. Made with powder coated galvanised steel. Two chunky heavy-duty plastic steps provide quick and easy access to the trampoline bed. The friction pattern on the steps provides a better grip. Very easy to attach and remove the trampoline ladder from the trampoline frame. Anchor Kit and Cover available separately Specifications Product code: 497 Dimensions: 100 x 14 x 44(h)cm Primary Material: Powder coated galvanised steel Guarantee: 1 year Assembly: Minimal assembly required

Sold by Robovision limited t/a TP Toys (Robovision limited)