Clarendon Games Classified The Code Breaking Game

Clarendon Games Classified The Code Breaking Game

Step into the thrilling world of espionage with Clarendon Games Classified, the ultimate code-breaking game that will challenge your intellect, strategic thinking, and teamwork. Whether you're a seasoned puzzle solver or a newcomer to the world of cryptography, this game offers hours of brain-teasing fun and intrigue. Classified is a game of strategy and deduction where players take on the roles of elite secret agents. Your mission: to crack the codes, decipher the clues, and outsmart your opponents. With multiple levels of difficulty and a variety of challenges, every game is a unique and exhilarating experience.Classified combines elements of traditional board games with modern mechanics to create a dynamic and engaging experience.Players use deduction and logic to break codes and gather information. Cooperation is key, but beware – not everyone can be trusted!With Clarendon Games Classified, every game is a new adventure waiting to be explored. Don’t miss out on the chance to test your wits and strategy skills in this captivating code-breaking game.Classified is a co-operative party game in which players need deduction, creativity and forward thinking to win... Which photo shows the next target? Scribble out numbers and spell out words to give your team clues. Can you pass secret messages to your field operatives and complete your mission? Players: 2 - 6.
Exciting code-breaking gameEngages strategic thinkingFun for all ages
