Imposter: A Mystery-Style After-Dinner Game of Bluffing, Deduction & Intrigue

Dive into the thrilling world of social deduction and bluffing with Clarendon Games Imposter! A mystery game that keeps players guessing for 40 minutes of intense gameplay. With just 2 minutes to learn, Imposter! is perfect for players aged 8 and above, offering a dynamic gaming experience for groups of 3 to 16 players. Infiltrate Gameston Castle as imposters attempt to steal the Earl of Simpleton's treasures. Will you outwit your opponents or risk exposure with every move? Immerse yourself in thrilling social deduction with Clarendon Games Imposter! Experience 40 minutes of intense gameplay where every move could reveal or conceal your true identity. Unmask imposters, protect the castle's treasures, and unravel the mystery in Imposter!—the ultimate after-dinner game that promises endless entertainment and excitement. Great for an adult board games night, or as a game for teenagers and adults alike, Clarendon Games are passionate about bringing people together and putting smiles on their faces. Guests will have to be on their toes in order to catch the thieves, and must pay close attention to who is posting what and when. On the flip side, imposters must be careful not to reveal their identity, always bearing in mind who suspects whom, and finding the most opportune times to sneak the Earl's precious possessions out in the post. If the imposters can rob the required number of treasures before their dastardly plot is uncovered, they will win. It is the job of the guests to ensure that the imposters' scheming is foiled, by denying them the opportunity to get their swag off the grounds.

Mystery-style after-dinner game Bluffing deduction and intrigue Perfect for gatherings

