Marketplace.
image 1 of PACK OF 20 (Total 20 Units) - 18mm x 144mm American White Oak Veneered MDF Chamfered & Rounded Skirting Board - 4400mm Length

PACK OF 20 (Total 20 Units) - 18mm x 144mm American White Oak Veneered MDF Chamfered & Rounded Skirting Board - 4400mm Length

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock

Sold and sent by iLikeStores Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

PACK OF 20 (Total 20 Units) - 18mm x 144mm American White Oak Veneered MDF Chamfered & Rounded Skirting Board - 4400mm Length
PACK OF 20 (Total 20 Units) - 18mm x 144mm American White Oak Veneered MDF Chamfered & Rounded Skirting Board - 4400mm LengthOur range of veneered MDF skirtings & architraves benefit from a defect free surface as it's made out of MDF. With a quality veneer finish to your taste our range provide a high quality natural wood finish without the knots or imperfections of natural wood ***Tally lengths requested will only be supplied when available from stock, or the equivalent meter run will be supplied Key Features - Smooth, defect-free MDF surface No warps or imperfections Perfect for any interior project
Skirting boardDual profileWooden
Sold by iLikeStores Ltd

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here