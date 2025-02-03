Marketplace.
image 1 of Monten Soda Stainless Steel Soda Maker with 900ml Bottle - White

Monten Soda Stainless Steel Soda Maker with 900ml Bottle - White

No ratings yet

Write a review

£160.00

£160.00/each

Sold and sent by Brandvine

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Monten Soda Stainless Steel Soda Maker with 900ml Bottle - White
Introducing the MonTen Soda Stainless Steel Soda Maker, now available in a sleek white finish. This stylish and functional appliance is perfect for those who love sparkling water and want to reduce their environmental footprint. Effortlessly transform regular tap water into refreshing, bubbly water at home, and enjoy the benefits of this elegant addition to your kitchen. The MonTen Soda Maker features a contemporary white finish that seamlessly integrates with any kitchen decor. Its clean and minimalist design adds a touch of elegance to your countertop, making it both a functional and stylish kitchen accessory. Built with premium stainless steel, this soda maker is designed for durability and longevity. The high-quality construction ensures that it remains sturdy and reliable through regular use, maintaining its pristine appearance over time. Included with the soda maker is a 900ml reusable bottle made from BPA-free materials.
The bottle is made from BPA-free materialsYou can create enough sparkling water to shareHand wash the bottle with soapy water after use
Sold by Brandvine (Brandvine Limited)

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here