Monten Soda Stainless Steel Soda Maker with 900ml Bottle - White

Introducing the MonTen Soda Stainless Steel Soda Maker, now available in a sleek white finish. This stylish and functional appliance is perfect for those who love sparkling water and want to reduce their environmental footprint. Effortlessly transform regular tap water into refreshing, bubbly water at home, and enjoy the benefits of this elegant addition to your kitchen. The MonTen Soda Maker features a contemporary white finish that seamlessly integrates with any kitchen decor. Its clean and minimalist design adds a touch of elegance to your countertop, making it both a functional and stylish kitchen accessory. Built with premium stainless steel, this soda maker is designed for durability and longevity. The high-quality construction ensures that it remains sturdy and reliable through regular use, maintaining its pristine appearance over time. Included with the soda maker is a 900ml reusable bottle made from BPA-free materials.

The bottle is made from BPA-free materials You can create enough sparkling water to share Hand wash the bottle with soapy water after use

Sold by Brandvine (Brandvine Limited)