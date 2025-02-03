Monten Soda Stainless Steel Soda Maker with 900ml Bottle - Matte Black

Elevate your beverage experience with the MonTen Soda Stainless Steel Soda Maker in a sophisticated matte black finish. This sleek and modern appliance allows you to create refreshing, sparkling water at home, blending seamlessly with any kitchen decor. Perfect for the eco-conscious consumer, this soda maker reduces the need for single-use plastic bottles while providing a stylish touch to your countertop. The MonTen Soda Maker features a chic matte black finish that exudes elegance and modernity. Its refined look makes it a striking addition to any kitchen, combining functionality with high-end design. Built from premium stainless steel, this soda maker is designed for durability and longevity. Its robust construction ensures it withstands daily use, maintaining its stylish appearance and reliable performance over time.

The bottle is made from BPA-free materials You can create enough sparkling water to share Hand wash the bottle with soapy water after use

Sold by Brandvine (Brandvine Limited)