Premier Sputnik Path Lights 360 LED Set 4 White 70cm

These decorative lights are ideal as pathfinders to edge a garden or path Super bright, energy efficient, long lasting and durable 10m from plug to first light Suitable for indoors & outdoors Display Length: 3m (Stake Height 70cm) Colour: White

Set of 4 garden path lights Suitable for indoor and outdoor use Plug into mains with standard UK 3 Pin Plug LED Colour: White

Sold by Gifts Direct 2 U (Gifts Direct 2 U Ltd)