Marketplace.
image 1 of Premier TimeLights 600 LED Lights Vintage Gold 60m

Premier TimeLights 600 LED Lights Vintage Gold 60m

No ratings yet

Write a review

£40.00

£40.00/each

Sold and sent by Gifts Direct 2 U

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Premier TimeLights 600 LED Lights Vintage Gold 60m
Battery Operated Lights - No need to find a plugIncludes a timer function so the lights turn on automatically at the same time every day (6 hours on, 18 hours off)Suitable for Indoor or Outdoor Use (no wires trailing across the garden)Multi Function - 8 different functions for different flashing sequences or just have them steady onUse all year roundA good set of batteries should last the whole seasonRequires 3 x C batteries (not supplied)Brighten up your home this Christmas!
Sold by Gifts Direct 2 U (Gifts Direct 2 U Ltd)

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here