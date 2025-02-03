SnowTime Multi Function Timer Lights Warm White 360 LED

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

25m from first to last LED

Snowtime 600 L.E.D Multi-Function Lights in Warm White 5m From transformer to first LED 25m from first to last LED Indoor and outdoor use Multi-function controller with 8 different effects - combination, waves, sequential, slow glow, chasing/flashing, slow fade, twinkling/flashing, steady on Timer facility for 6 hours on/18 hours off Perfect to brighten up any Christmas scene Green cable

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.