Premier Cluster Lights 480 LED Vintage Gold 6.2m

480 LED Cluster Lights

Power: Standard UK 3 Pin Plug

Lit Length: 6.2m (10m from plug to first light)

Colour: Vintage Gold

Indoor and Outdoor Use

These LED Cluster Christmas Lights look great when draped over a tree or used as garland.

Each LED is on it's own individual strand that comes of the main cable. This creates a tinsel like effect.

Ideal for both indoor and outdoors.

The timer function allows the lights to stay on for 8 hours and switch off for 16 hours.

The multi-function controller has 8 different functions.

Power Method: Standard UK 3 Pin Plug

Light Lit Length: 6.2m (10m from plug to first light)