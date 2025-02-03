Scottish Fine Soaps Company Too Fit To Quit Post Workout Gym Kit

Post Gym essentials all in one box

Includes: Bath Wash, Shampoo, Muscle Cream & Hairband

Scent: Citrus

Cleanse, refresh and uplift your post-workout body

Vegan Friendly

A collection of gym bag bath & body essentials to cleanse, refresh and uplift tired post-workout bodies. Scented to give you a burst of citrus energy.

Energising Body Wash - 75ml

Mineral rich magnesium. Lather this energising magnesium wash generously over wet skin to leave skin feeling nourished, cleansed and revived.

Conditioning Shampoo - 75ml

Mineral rich magnesium and panthenol. An all-in-one wash and conditioner to cleanse and nourish quickly after an intense workout. With added magnesium to promote healthy hair growth and panthenol to improve shine and strength. Leaves hair feeling soft and restored.

Muscle Cream - 75ml

Vitamin E and shea butter.

Workout Hairband - keep hair in its place while you workout with this stylish, 100% polyester hair band.