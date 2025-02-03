Marketplace.
Scottish Fine Soaps Company Too Fit To Quit Post Workout Gym Kit

Post Gym essentials all in one boxIncludes: Bath Wash, Shampoo, Muscle Cream & HairbandScent: CitrusCleanse, refresh and uplift your post-workout bodyVegan FriendlyA collection of gym bag bath & body essentials to cleanse, refresh and uplift tired post-workout bodies. Scented to give you a burst of citrus energy.Energising Body Wash - 75mlMineral rich magnesium. Lather this energising magnesium wash generously over wet skin to leave skin feeling nourished, cleansed and revived.Conditioning Shampoo - 75mlMineral rich magnesium and panthenol. An all-in-one wash and conditioner to cleanse and nourish quickly after an intense workout. With added magnesium to promote healthy hair growth and panthenol to improve shine and strength. Leaves hair feeling soft and restored.Muscle Cream - 75mlVitamin E and shea butter.Workout Hairband - keep hair in its place while you workout with this stylish, 100% polyester hair band.
Body Wash:, Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Magnesium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Disodium Edta, Propylene Glycol, Peg-120 Methyl Glucose Trioleate, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Limonene, Citral, Geraniol, Ci 17200 (Red No.33), Ci 14700 (Red No.4), Ci 19140 (Yellow No.5), Shampoo:, Panthenol (Vitamin B5), Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract, Magnesium Pca, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate, Xanthan Gum, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Ci 42090 (Blue No.1), Muscle Cream:, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter), Isopropyl Palmitate, Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E), Phenoxyethanol, Glyceryl Stearate, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Peg-20 Stearate, Aminomethyl Propanol, Carbomer, Disodium Edta, Ethylhexylglycerin, Linalool
