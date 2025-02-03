Scottish Fine Soaps Company Beard Oil Thistle & Black Pepper 30ml

Leave facial hair softened, nourished and in peak condition

Scent: Thistle & Black Pepper

Enriched with purifying Milk Thistle extract

Contains Vitamin E

Animal Cruelty & Paraben Free

Made in Scotland

Contains 30ml

Tame your beard with our soothing and hydrating Bear Oil. The blend of sweet almond, jojoba, avocado and safflower oil is infused with our distinctive Thistle & Black Pepper fragrance.

In a new stylish format.

Directions: Drop the desired amount of oil into palm and massage evenly throughout beard.