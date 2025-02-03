Marketplace.
Dolu Multi-storey Garage With 4 Levels

Your child can play for hours with the large Parking Garage Playset from Dolu! This extensive play set has 4 floors where your child can park all his favorite cars. The different parking levels are connected with a fast slide, which will be fun!The parking garage even has an easy-to-operate elevator with which the cars can be lifted to the correct floor. The various accessories such as a gas station and various traffic signs complete the play set! The set also contains 2 cool cars that your child can drive around in. Suitable for children from 3 years.Features:Dolu Parking Garage PlaysetColor: multicolor4 floors/parking levelsRide up and down slidesEasily operated elevatorIncludes accessories such as gas station and traffic signsIncluding 2 carsSuitable for children from 3 yearsMaterial: plasticDimensions: 62.5 x 71 x 56 cm
