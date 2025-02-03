Dolu Multi-storey Garage With 4 Levels

Your child can play for hours with the large Parking Garage Playset from Dolu! This extensive play set has 4 floors where your child can park all his favorite cars. The different parking levels are connected with a fast slide, which will be fun! The parking garage even has an easy-to-operate elevator with which the cars can be lifted to the correct floor. The various accessories such as a gas station and various traffic signs complete the play set! The set also contains 2 cool cars that your child can drive around in. Suitable for children from 3 years. Features: Dolu Parking Garage Playset Color: multicolor 4 floors/parking levels Ride up and down slides Easily operated elevator Includes accessories such as gas station and traffic signs Including 2 cars Suitable for children from 3 years Material: plastic Dimensions: 62.5 x 71 x 56 cm

Sold by HOWLEYS LIMITED