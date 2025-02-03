Marketplace.
My First Dishwasher With Lights And Sounds

My First Dishwasher&nbsp;With Lights And Sounds

My First Dishwasher With Lights And Sounds
This is a great quality replica toy.Features;4 Wash programs.Adjustable time functions.Auto shut off.Realistic timer and yellow digital display.Flip down door.Realistic dishwasher functions and sounds!Includes 3 x plates, 3 x knifes, 3 x forks, 3 x spoons.Size: H 21 cm x W 16 cm x D 15 cm.Age 3+.Creative play.Inspire their imagination.Complete set available - in 5 kitchen utility designs
