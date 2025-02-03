Vtech Toot-Toot Friends Pony & Friends Stable

TOOT-TOOT PONY STABLE PLAY SET: This cute stable play set comes with lots of role-play features, including multiple areas of play, 2 ponies, 1 Emma figure, accessories and a MagicPoint location for fun character interaction! Help Emma around the stable and learn fun facts about ponies!

2 INTERACTIVE PLAY MODES: This Toot-Toot Friends play set features 3 light-up buttons and a horse/pony button to play fun phrases, melodies and sound effects, while placing Emma on the MagicPoint will let you hear about her life in the stable and her adorable pony friends. Manipulative features include a swinging bell, a spinning weather vane, a lift and gates.

80+ SONGS, MELODIES AND SOUNDS: This horse toy includes 80+ songs, melodies, sounds and phrases to entertain and educate! Press the horse/pony button to learn horse facts, hear different pony sounds, a song and fun melodies, while the 3 light-up buttons teach colours and the weather, and play their own sounds and melodies.

DEVELOPMENTAL LEARNING TOY: The large variety of phrases, songs and sounds all aid language development and inspire learning about ponies, while the interactive stable areas encourage motor skill development and demonstrate cause and effect.

IDEAL GIFT FOR TODDLERS: Providing hours of interactive stable and pony fun, this play set is the perfect birthday gift, Easter or Christmas present for boys and girls aged 1-5 years.