Marketplace.
image 1 of Vtech Toot-Toot Friends Pony & Friends Stable

Vtech Toot-Toot Friends Pony & Friends Stable

No ratings yet

Write a review

£23.99

£23.99/each

Sold and sent by HOWLEYS LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Vtech Toot-Toot Friends Pony & Friends Stable
TOOT-TOOT PONY STABLE PLAY SET: This cute stable play set comes with lots of role-play features, including multiple areas of play, 2 ponies, 1 Emma figure, accessories and a MagicPoint location for fun character interaction! Help Emma around the stable and learn fun facts about ponies!2 INTERACTIVE PLAY MODES: This Toot-Toot Friends play set features 3 light-up buttons and a horse/pony button to play fun phrases, melodies and sound effects, while placing Emma on the MagicPoint will let you hear about her life in the stable and her adorable pony friends. Manipulative features include a swinging bell, a spinning weather vane, a lift and gates.80+ SONGS, MELODIES AND SOUNDS: This horse toy includes 80+ songs, melodies, sounds and phrases to entertain and educate! Press the horse/pony button to learn horse facts, hear different pony sounds, a song and fun melodies, while the 3 light-up buttons teach colours and the weather, and play their own sounds and melodies.DEVELOPMENTAL LEARNING TOY: The large variety of phrases, songs and sounds all aid language development and inspire learning about ponies, while the interactive stable areas encourage motor skill development and demonstrate cause and effect.IDEAL GIFT FOR TODDLERS: Providing hours of interactive stable and pony fun, this play set is the perfect birthday gift, Easter or Christmas present for boys and girls aged 1-5 years.
#REF!
Sold by HOWLEYS LIMITED

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here