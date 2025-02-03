Marvel Monopoly: Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Edition

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER THEME: This edition of the Monopoly game features artwork, characters, components, and gameplay inspired by Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie.

BOARD GAME FOR AGES 8+: Players choose a side in this exciting Monopoly board game for Black Panther fans. Play on the side of the Wakandans or the Talokanil in an epic clash across land and sea.

CUSTOM ZINC MONOPOLY TOKENS: Players choose a silver colored token to play on the side of the Wakandans, or a gold colored token if they're supporting the Talokanil.

BATTLE FOR VIBRANIUM: In this exciting Monopoly game, players race to control key locations and add buildings to turn the tide of battle. The last player with Vibranium when all others lost theirs wins.

FUN FAMILY BOARD GAME: Get family and friends together to play Monopoly: Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever game. It's great for family game night and makes an awesome gift for Black Panther fans.