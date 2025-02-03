Panasonic Bluetooth Micro Hi-Fi System SCPMX92EBK

Panasonics PMX92 micro system Hi-Fi does justice to todays myriad of audio formats. Its precision tuned to optimise your music, whether its CD, DAB radio, or audio files, connecting by USB port or streaming wirelessly by Bluetooth. 3-way speakers, a LincsD amp, and a USB digital-to-analogue converter are designed to deliver the full potential of High Resolution Audio formats. It plays music automatically with Aux-In Autoplay and features an Optical Input for connecting your TV. The PMX92 is precision engineered to deliver exceptional quality audio, across its full range of listening options. A 3-way speaker design (incorporating a silk dome tweeter capable of frequencies as high as 50kHz) makes music dynamic, powerful, and detailed. Thanks to Panasonic's 3rd generation Lincs-D Amp, sound is presented as it was intended to be heard. This innovation eradicates jitter and power supply noise from digital sources for a purity of signal across the system's 120W of volume. High Resolution Audio raises the grade of your listening. Based on encoding and playback at a higher sampling rate than standard, high and low frequencies are extended for a greater level of detail across the whole sonic range. The result is studio quality sound, just as the original artist intended. The PMX92 is designed to give Hi-Res audio formats the best possible sound platform, with internal capacitors constructed from premium-grade aluminium electrolyte and metallized polyester film. Tune into the crystal clear sound of DAB/DAB+ digital radio, load your CD choices, or plug in your media player via USB. The PMX92 features a dedicated USB digital-to-analogue converter to do justice to today's High Resolution file formats. It even charges your smart device while it's plugged into it too.

Sold by Hughes Electrical (Hughes TV And Audio Limited)